‘Mini-budget’ tabled in Senate amid ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — generally known as mini-budget in the Senate, ARY News reported.

The finance bill was moved by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid the opposition’s noisy protest.

The finance supplementary bill, generally known as mini-budget, which it had already presented in the National Assembly, proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

Traders and businessmen have urged the government to withdraw 17 per cent sales tax imposed on mobile phones through the mini-budget.

‘Counter opposition’ propaganda on mini-budget’

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday directed government spokespersons to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill.

The prime minister had issued directives while chairing a meeting of the party spokespersons, which was attended by federal ministers and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

During the meeting, the prime minister took the participants in confidence on economic situation of the country. PM Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen briefed the participants on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021.

“Remove the public’s confusion over the mini-budget,” the prime minister issued directives while talking with spokespersons.

The premier, while addressing spokespersons, said that other achievements of the government on economic fronts such as growth in agriculture sector and domestic exports must be highlighted.

Last week, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 in the National Assmebly.

