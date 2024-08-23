Minimum bank statement for Italy visit visa from Pakistan

Italy is a prime tourist destination in Europe, known for its rich culture, stunning natural landscapes, iconic artistic sites, and world-famous cuisine.

For citizens of Pakistan planning to explore Europe, obtaining a short-term Schengen visa is mandatory to enter Italy.

To apply for an Italy Schengen visa, Pakistani travelers must lodge their application at the Italian Consulate. If you plan to visit multiple Schengen countries, the application should be submitted to the consulate of the country you will enter first or where you will spend the most time.

A critical part of the visa application is demonstrating that you have sufficient funds to cover your expenses during your stay in Italy.

This is typically done through a bank statement, which should be no more than 30 days old at the time of application. The amount required depends on the length of your stay.

As of August 23, 2024, the daily required amount for a stay in Italy is approximately 28 Euros if your stay exceeds 20 days.

With the current exchange rate of 1 Euro equaling Rs310.78, a 30-day stay would require a minimum bank balance of around Rs261,055.

Ensuring that your financial documentation is in order is crucial for a successful visa application, allowing you to enjoy Italy’s myriad attractions without any financial concerns.