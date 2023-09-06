Minimum wage raised to Rs32,000

PESHAWAR: The caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved raising the minimum wage from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Caretaker KP Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan chaired the cabinet session today to review a 10-point agenda. The session was attended by caretaker ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and senior officers.

During the session, two items each were tabled by the labour, health and relief departments, whereas, Auqaf, local government, agriculture and population welfare presented one item each.

The caretaker KP government approved raising the minimum wage from Rs25,000 to Rs32,000. The CM Azam Khan-led cabinet approved the grant in aid for schools that came under the administration of Workers Children Education Board.

Related: KP govt raises minimum wage to Rs 25,000

The cabinet approved the health department’s recommendations for the continuation of the Sehat Card Plus programme. It has been approved to transfer 3-kanal land belonging to the health department to the Emergency Rescue Services in Lower Dir.

A supplementary grant was approved under AIP project for the compensation of business losses in North Waziristan district.

A health professional allowance was approved the doctors associated with the population welfare department. The caretaker cabinet okayed some amendments in principle to the LG Act 2023.

The cabinet also approved Food Security Support Project in principle for agriculture promotion.

In March, the Punjab government had increased the minimum wage to Rs32,000 on the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi. A notification to this effect was also issued by the Punjab government.

Last year, the Punjab govt announced a 30pc increase in the salaries of government employees.

The government announced 15pc disparity allowance along with 15pc additional salary, which will be available to employees of certain government departments. The provincial cabinet also approved a 15pc hike in pensions against the proposed increase of 5pc.