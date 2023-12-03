Minister forms committees to curb land grabbing, encroachment

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Irrigation Eshwar Lal has formed committees to free government lands from encroachment, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The irrigation minister has constituted committees of officials to free government lands from grabbing and encroachment.

Superintendent Engineer Zaheer Ahmed Memon will head the committee for Rohri Canal Circle Hyderabad, while Superintendent Engineer Ashfaq Noah Memon will head Khairpur Irrigation Circle Sukkur.

These committees will prepare lists of all properties of the irrigation department including lands, plots and Bungalows.

The committees will also point out encroached lands of the irrigation department. They will also prepare lists of all encroachers and accused with their names and the identity cards.

The department committees will submit their recommendations within 15 days.