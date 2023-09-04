Minister links decrease in electricity prices to dollar’s depreciation

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Power Muhammad Ali said that the electricity prices will decrease after the dollar depreciation, ARY News reported.

As per details, Caretaker Minister for Power Muhammad Ali said that currently, the authorities are working on the recovery of bills as over 60 percent of bills are not recovered.

He said that the government cannot close Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Steels as thousands of employees will lose their jobs.

The Power Minister stated that action will taken against power theft in five DISCOs and the the situation will get better gradually.

Earlier today, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the authorities concerned to take ‘immediate action’ against defaulters and power thieves as the government deals with protests against inflated electricity bills.

“No concession should be given to defaulters and power thieves in the operation,” the caretaker PM said while chairing a meeting summoned for detailed briefing over power sector in Islamabad.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.