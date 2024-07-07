Minister orders FIA probe against officials involve in excessive billing

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered action against the officials involved in issuing inflated bills to protected power consumers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The minister has issued directives to the FIA to address grievances of the protected power consumers of upto 200 electric units.

He said adding protected consumers in non-protected category has been a criminal act and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against the responsible officials indiscriminately in the light of the facts.

The overbilling has piled up crores of rupees additional burden over the consumers and caused hardships to them, the minister added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier directed the FIA to initiate an inquiry against the officials of the power distribution companies involved in excessive billing to the consumers.

Chairing a meeting regarding reforms of the Power Sector and Solarisation, PM Shehbaz directed concerned department to immediately suspend officials involved in the irregularity.

He said the officials, involved in excessive billing by adding extra units in electricity bill, should be punished.