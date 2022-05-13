Minister promises more buses for Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Karachi port to inspect 69 buses that arrived from China for Peoples Bus Service project and Orange Line BRT, ARY News reported.

He was accompanied by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, National Transmission Company Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others.

Talking to media, Memon said that 49 buses had arrived in Karachi for new bus project whereas the complete fleet of the People’s Bus Service would reach Karachi from China by June 20.

People’s Bus service will start from karachi but this service is for every part of Sindh on different phases. PPP leadership and CM Sindh strictly directed to do maximum efforts for people of sindh. pic.twitter.com/8X4Gg6YSNh — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) May 12, 2022

“The intra-city People’s Bus Service will be launched soon,” he said, adding that civil work of the Orange Line BRT track was completed and commercial operations would kick start soon.

The transport minister congratulated the people of Karachi on the arrival of the fleet and promised that number of buses will increase to thousands.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took special interest in the transport projects. The number of buses will increase to thousands,” he promised.

