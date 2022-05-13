Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Waqas Jawaid

Minister promises more buses for Karachi

test

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon visited Karachi port to inspect 69 buses that arrived from China for Peoples Bus Service project and Orange Line BRT, ARY News reported.

He was accompanied by Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario, National Transmission Company Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others.

Talking to media, Memon said that 49 buses had arrived in Karachi for new bus project whereas the complete fleet of the People’s Bus Service would reach Karachi from China by June 20.

“The intra-city People’s Bus Service will be launched soon,” he said, adding that civil work of the Orange Line BRT track was completed and commercial operations would kick start soon.

Image

The transport minister congratulated the people of Karachi on the arrival of the fleet and promised that number of buses will increase to thousands.

Also ReadOrange Line BRT buses to reach Karachi this week

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took special interest in the transport projects. The number of buses will increase to thousands,” he promised.

Comments

Waqas Jawaid

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.