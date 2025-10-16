Minister reports 819 dengue cases in Sindh this year

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 175 dengue fever cases in this month so far, provincial health department said in a report on the viral disease.

Health Minister Azra Pechuho has said that 85 dengue cases reported in Karachi, 48 cases in Hyderabad, 37 cases in Mirpur Khas and five cases in Sukkur.

“Overall, 819 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh in this year,” minister said.

Health minister said that the government taking measures to curb the spread of mosquito-borne disease and an anti-dengue campaign has been stepped up in all divisions of Sindh including Karachi.

Pechuho said that the hospitals have been issued special instructions for treatment dengue hemorrhagic fever.

She said that dengue has been a preventable disease.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.