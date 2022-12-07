Minister seeks list of revenue officials involved in Motorway scam

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has sought the list of Revenue department officials involved in motorway corruption scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh government has recently formed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the Rs3.61 billion land acquisition scam in funds for construction of the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Interior Sindh, the JIT will be headed by chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh.

The probe team has been directed to submit a report within 10 days after completing the inquiry, the notification said.

In a letter to the Senior Member Board of Revenue, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has demanded the names of revenue officials involved in Motorway (M-6) graft scandal.

“Nominated revenue officials should be pointed out in the report of the investigation committee,” the letter read.

“The BoR has been bound to punish all its employees involved in the fraud,” according to letter. “Responsible persons should be punished to set example for future”.

Revenue minister has directed for getting details from commissioners about the officials involved in the scam. “Responsible revenue officers would be punished with heavy fine and strict disciplinary action,” Mehboob Zaman wrote in the letter.

Motorway M-6 Scam

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.

