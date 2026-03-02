Ministry of Religious Affairs Announces Hajj Flight Schedule

ISLAMABAD: The first Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on April 18, according to sources within the Ministry of Religious Affairs, ARY News reported.

Under the government’s Hajj scheme, a total of 468 flights will transport pilgrims to the Holy Land.

The operation will begin on April 18 with flights departing from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Multan.

The ministry stated that pilgrims will be informed of their specific flight details next week.

A total of 119,000 pilgrims will be transported to Makkah and Madinah under the official scheme.

On the first day of the operation, four flights will transport pilgrims directly to Madinah.

The flight schedule is divided as follows:

To Madinah: 186 flights

To Jeddah: 282 flights (commencing May 4)

The operation will span eight cities across Pakistan. Islamabad will host 129 flights, followed by 124 from Karachi and 104 from Lahore.

Additionally, 34 flights will operate from Multan, 26 from Sialkot, 23 from Faisalabad, 18 from Quetta, and 5 from Sukkur.

Earlier in January, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony organised the second phase of the training session for Haj 2026 pilgrims at the Haji Camp in Islamabad.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the primary objective of this programme was to “provide comprehensive awareness regarding the various stages of the pilgrimage, necessary precautionary measures, and the obligatory acts (Faraiz and Wajibat) of Haj and Umrah,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Haj, one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, is performed each year by millions of Muslims worldwide. Pakistan receives one of the highest Haj quotas from Saudi Arabia.

During the session, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Umar Butt, briefed the participants on administrative matters, departure procedures, and accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

Master Trainer Tanveer Asghar provided technical training on the methods of performing Haj and Umrah, highlighting the religious obligations.

The event was attended by the Director of Haji Complex Islamabad, Qazi Sami-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Hakim Khan Khattak, and other senior officials.

“Pilgrims were advised to improve their physical fitness by walking two to three kilometres daily. Essential travel documents, including the original passport, computer national identity card (CNIC), flight ticket, visa copies, and vaccination cards (for meningitis, flu, and polio) must be kept ready,” the report said.

A strict warning was issued against carrying prohibited items such as narcotics, naswar, cigarettes, and unverified medicines, it added.

The ministry has made the Pak Haj App” mandatory for all pilgrims to access flight schedules, accommodation details, and group information.

Furthermore, the procedure for remote biometric verification via the “Saudi Visa Bio” app was explained in detail, the APP said.

For those arriving directly in Madinah, the stay will range from three to eight days before proceeding to Makkah.