Ministry proposes hike in Peoples Bus Service fares

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet on Thursday rejected the transport ministry proposal to jack up Peoples Bus Service fares, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who presided over cabinet meeting, rejected the proposal, saying that the PPP-led provincial government didn’t want to put financial burden on the poor people by hiking fares of bus service.

Moreover, the Sindh cabinet also approved Rs2 billion for the procurement of more Peoples Bus Service buses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government is currently operating Peoples Bus Service (PBS) in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The bus service was first launched in Karachi last year in June by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The bus service is currently operating on five different routes in Karachi while other routes are proposed.

On Feb 1, the Sindh government launched the country’s ‘first-ever’ Pink Peoples Bus Service in Karachi that will be exclusively for women.

Recently, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced new routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, the transport minister announced that Sindh government has decided to launch two more routes of Pink People’s Bus Service in Karachi from March 1.

