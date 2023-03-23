Ministry receives 26,000 Hajj applications so far

ISLAMABAD: The aspirant pilgrims have submitted 26,000 Hajj applications since the submission process was started on March 16, in the designated banks across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Giving the breakup, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and Interfaith Harmony informed that as many as 26,000 applications were received under the regular Government Hajj Scheme.

For the convenience of Hajj applicants, the ministry for religious affairs directed banks to collect fitness certificates from overseas Pakistanis, adding that the overseas Pakistani should make and submit the certificate before taking a Hajj flight.

“Hajj applications can be submitted after receiving the first dose of one of the approved COVID vaccines,” the ministry officials said.

The officials termed it mandatory for the applicant to complete the dose of the COVID vaccines and submit the certificate in the bank before departure.

“Apart from NADRA, foreign vaccine certificate will also be acceptable,” the ministry official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prominent branches of nominated banks will remain open on weekends for the collection of Hajj applications till March 31.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the limit of asaan account from 10 lacs to 15 lacs.

The pilgrims will have to buy the sacrifice coupon themselves in Saudi Arabia. The amount of the sacrifice coupon will be between 700 to 1,000 riyals.

