Minna Tariq gets married in an intimate ‘Nikkah’ event

Pakistani actor, Minna Tariq, tied the knot to Imran Shaikh last evening, in an intimate ‘Nikkah’ ceremony at home.

Rising actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Minna Tariq, daughter of veteran actor Rubina Ashraf, exchanged vows with beau Imran Shaikh on Thursday evening in a close-knit event.

The ‘Ruswai’ actor was made for an absolutely radiant bride in her white wedding trousseau by designer Ammara Khan atelier. Minna donned a white heavily embellished ‘lehnga choli’ with hints of blue. Her bridal look was completed with gold stone-studded jewelry. Renowned celebrity makeup artist Omayr Waqar dolled the actor with blush pink shimmery eyes and a neutral face, while her hair was done in a sharp pull back do, adorned with white flowers.

Dapper groom on the other hand kept the look classic in a white self-embroidered Kurta. Something that cannot be missed in the videos circulating on social media, is the choice of shoes by the actor.

She opted for the ‘comfy shoes for the run’ as she described in one of her Instagram stories. The actor covered her face with a red veil during ‘Nikkah’.

The host of the event and the bride’s mother, Rubina Ashraf slipped in a floral ‘lehnga’ by the same designer.

Known names of the showbiz industry including Saba Hameed and husband Waseem Abbas, Behroz Sabzwari with wife, and many more marked their presence at the private event.

Minna is one of the rising names of the showbiz industry and has proved her talent in successful serials including ‘Benaam’ and ‘Ruswai’. She exchanged rings with beau Imran Shaikh last year in an intimate ceremony, while the wedding festivities of the actor began last week with a ‘Dholki‘ event followed by a ‘Mayun’ celebration the previous night.

