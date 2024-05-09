Minor boy hanged with chains by Katcha area dacoits, demanded millions in ransom

SUKKUR: In a deeply distressing incident, the katcha area dacoits (riverine area bandits) abducted an innocent child and released a disturbing footage showing the kid chained to a tree, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to authorities, the abducted kid, named Ayaz, is belong from a family that had traveled from Quetta to Sukkur in search of labor opportunities.

کچے کے ڈاکوؤں نے ظلم کی انتہا، 6 سالہ بچہ اغوا کر کے زنجیروں سے لٹکا دیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/zua8LVpxld — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 9, 2024

The heart-wrenching scene captured the children’s cries for help, sparking outrage and concern across the region.

Police investigations have identified the perpetrators as notorious bandits Farid Mirani and Yakub Mirani.

As per the police statement, the bandits have demanded a sum of Rs 5 million as ransom from the child’s father.

The brazen act of kidnapping has prompted law enforcement to launch a targeted operation aimed at swiftly recovering the abducted child and bringing the culprits to justice.