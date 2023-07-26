Minor boy mauled to death by cat

In a shocking incident, a cat mauled a minor child to death in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in the area of Gawantra Patti area in UP, India, where a cat took away a minor kid who was sleeping next to her mother.

According to the heirs, Reshma gave birth to twins 15 days ago in the Gawantra Patti area located in the limits of Asawan police station.

When the mother was sleeping alongside her children in the night, a cat came and took away the baby boy named Rehan. On the screams of the little one, the heirs reached the roof of the house and saw a cat mauling the child.

Upon screams of the heirs, the cat dropped the toddler from the roof in an attempt to flee the house, resulting in his death on the spot.