Minor child injured by kite string in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor boy was rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries from a loose kite string while riding a motorcycle with his father in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the number of people injured by kite strings is increasing in Karachi as well, this time two and a half-year-old child Abdul Bari has been injured by kite strings in Nazimabad.

The victim was heading towards the site area with his father on a bike when a loose kite string injured his face and lips, however, the condition of the kid is stable.

Earlier, a 20-year-old young man was hospitalized after suffering serious injury because of a loose kite string in Azizabad area of Karachi.

In a statement, the police said the 20-year-old man – identified as Awais – was riding a motorbike when he was entrapped by kite string in Azizabad.

The police said he was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

The incident comes in the wake of the Punjab police’s intensifying crackdown across the province on kite flying after death of a young man in Faisalabad due to the strings of stray kites.

The incidents prompted Punjab Chief Minister (PM) Maryam Nawaz to order a crackdown on the making, selling, and buying of chemical string used in kites.