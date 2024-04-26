Minor domestic worker dies from burns in Lahore

A tragic incident was reported from Lahore, where a nine-year-old domestic worker, Zainab, tragically succumbed to burns in Millat Park area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the victim had been employed at the residence located at in Millat Park area of Lahore from several months and was shifted to hospital today in critically injured condition.

While taking swift action, the Punjab police have arrested the homeowner, named Salman for initial investigation.

“Zainab sustained burns due to a kitchen cylinder explosion the previous day,” Salman claimed in his statement.

He asserted that the victim received initial first aid treatment at home but was later transferred to the hospital as her condition deteriorated.

However, it was further revealed that Salman failed to inform Zainab’s family about the incident.

DIG Operations has reached out to Zainab’s relatives in Kasur, and a case has been filed at the Millat Park Police Station upon their request.

SP Iqbal Town has stated that the actual circumstances surrounding Zainab’s death will be determined once the post-mortem report is available.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has met with the family and assured them of justice for the death of their child.