Minor girl allegedly raped in Karachi’s Machar Colony

KARACHI: A 45-year-old tenant allegedly raped a 7-year-old daughter of his landlord in Karachi’s Machar Colony, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said 45-year-old tenant – identified as Saleem – raped 7-year-old daughter of his landlord and fled away.

The victim was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The police said initial finding has suggested that the 7-year-old girl was raped.

Earlier in February, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by four men in Karachi’s Baldia town area.

The 15-year-old victim was kidnapped outside her grandmother’s house. The accused kidnapper was later identified as Sajid alias Jojo.

In a first information report (FIR) registered at Baldia Town police station, the 15-year-old victim said she was abducted by Sajid outside her grandmother’s house and took her to an unknown location.

She added that the culprit with his three friends ‘gang-raped’ her and fled after throwing her in an unconscious condition

After the medical examination, the police surgeon confirmed the gang rape. Police arrested the accused after recording the statement of the victim girl and started an investigation.

