Minor girl dies after quack administers ‘wrong injection’

JACOBABAD: A minor girl aged 2 died on Monday after she was allegedly administered a ‘wrong injection; by a quack in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

Police said that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Dodapur police station in Hussainabad village. The relatives of the deceased girl said that they brought the girl to a quack’s clinic due to fever.

The relatives demanded the authorities take action against the quack.

On February 9, a young man died after he was allegedly administered a wrong injection at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Wazirabad.

According to details, the young man – who had returned from Saudi Arabia a few days ago – was suffering from Diarrhea. In a bid to get treatment, he went to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital in Wazirabad.

After examining the patient, the doctor administered an injection to him. However, after a few minutes, the man’s condition deteriorated and he passed away.

Later, the victim’s relatives staged a protest outside the hospital and chanted slogans against the doctor. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and took away the doctor. Meanwhile, the emergency service was suspended in Wazirabad THQ Hospital.

