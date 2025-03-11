Minor girl dies after receiving ‘substandard’ injection in Punjab’s Kamalia 

KAMALIA: In a horrific incident, a 7-year-old girl lost her life after being administered a substandard injection at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kamalia, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the girl’s mother, Asmarah’s condition deteriorated rapidly after receiving the injection. The family has alleged that the injection was of poor quality, which led to the girl’s untimely death.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and ASP Zainab Ayub has assured that action will be taken against those responsible after the post-mortem examination.

Earlier, a 31-year-old female patient lost her life due to an adverse reaction to an injection at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, while 18 others remain in critical condition.

According to reports, the tragic incident took place in the Chest Surgery Ward, prompting immediate action from hospital authorities.

Dr. Ehtesham, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Mayo Hospital, confirmed the fatality and stated that the use of the suspected injection was immediately halted.

To ensure a thorough investigation, Dr. Haroon Hamid has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident.

The hospital administration is working swiftly to enhance patient safety and prevent such occurrences in the future.

It is worth mentioning here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took decisive action during a surprise visit to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, removing the Medical Superintendent (MS) from his position after receiving numerous complaints from patients and their attendants.