Minor girl falls asleep on school bus, wakes up in garage

A minor school girl was found alone at a school bus garage as she apparently dozed off on the bus while returning home.

The child’s parents reported her missing when she didn’t get off the bus with her siblings Thursday afternoon, a Pittsburgh Public School spokesman said, according to WTAE.

Stowe Township police found her at the bus garage, where the bus had been parked after the day’s routes were finished.

The school district said the driver, who worked with the privately owned school bus company W.L. Roenigk, was fired, WPXI said.

Terming the incident as an inexcusable offense, General Manager Josh Orris, Roenigk said it’s posted all over all of our offices it’s in our driver handbook that child check is the utmost importance, and it’s not something that can be taken lightly.

The school district also said the incident was reported to ChildLine, a state program that looks into child abuse and well-being concerns.

