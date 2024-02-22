Minor girl found dead from water tank

KARACHI: A minor girl who has been missing for four hours was found dead in a water tank in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, ARY News reported citing family and police sources.

According to details, Akhtar Bhatti, the father of the deceased girl alleged that someone killed his daughter.

The father told police that the girl had been missing for four hours and the family was trying to locate her whereabouts.

“Upon searching, the girl was found dead from a water tank near her residence in Abdullah Goth of Shah Latif Town,” he added

On the other hand, the police shifted the dead body to a hospital for legal formalities while investigations are underway.

Earlier in February 2022, in a similar incident dead body of a missing child was found in the water tank of a house in Korangi.

A seven-year child was missing from his home in Korangi but the parents didn’t file a missing report with the police.

The dead body of the child was recovered from a water tank at some distance from home, rescue sources said.