Friday, May 3, 2024
Minor girl Haya: Sindh govt approve $1.7 mln funds for medication

KARACHI: The chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with the Sindh government, has sanctioned funds for the treatment of young girl Haya, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Renowned anchorperson, Syed Shafaat Ali, brought attention to the medical needs of five-month-old Haya, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), tagging PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in his post.

He highlighted that the minor girl, Haya, requires an amount of 1.7 million dollars (approx. PKR 51 crores) worth of medicine for her treatment.

In response to anchorperson’s social media post, the spokesperson of Sindh Government reached out within five minutes declaring their commitment to Haya’s well-being by stating, “its our responsibility now”.

Later, Sindh government swiftly approved the necessary funds, which will be disbursed to the concerned company in the coming days.

Expressing his gratitude, Shafaat Ali commended the efforts of Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh government  adding that the affected family is residing in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

He expressed his surprise at quick response of Sindh government, stated that he had never seen such swift action by any government before.

