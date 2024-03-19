Minor girl’s body retrieved from KWSB’s waterline

KARACHI: Teams of the Pakistan Navy and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) retrieved the body of a minor girl who fell in the main waterline in Malir’s Gaghar Phattak, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An 8-year-old girl Sonia, fell into the main waterline, two days ago.

The rescue operation to retrieve the girl’s body involved divers from the Pakistan Navy, rescue personnel, and a team from the KWSB.

According to the Karachi Water Corporation, the girl’s body was found 2 kilometers away from the site of the incident, leading to the closure of water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station since Sunday.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) stated that due to the closure of supply, areas including Bin Qasim, Future Colony, and Bhains Colony were affected. However, after the recovery of the girl’s body, the water supply from the pumping station has been restored.

Earlier, dead boy of a boy among three brothers who drowned in the Indus River in Hyderabad was retrieved.

Three brothers were drowned in River Indus near Mehran Bridge yesterday while bathing, Rescue sources said. On getting information, Rescue-1122 initiated a rescue operation.