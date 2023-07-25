Minor maid shifted to ICU after ‘torture’ in judge’s house

LAHORE: The minor maid Rizwana who was allegedly tortured by the wife of a civil judge has been shifted to the Intensive care unit (ICU), ARY News reported.

As per details, the doctor said that Rizwana the minor maid was not eating anything which deteriorated her health but the medical board of doctors is now taking care of her in the ICU.

He said that the medical board includes psychiatrist, medicine professor, surgery professor and neuro professor.

The Doctor said that the head wound of Rizwana further deteriorated because she was not treated on time. The minor maid has a cut mark on her back as well and the fracture in her body is two months old, the doctor added.

Earlier today, the Islamabad police registered a case against Somia—wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez—for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old domestic worker.

The case was registered at Islamabad’s Humak police station on the complaint of the father of a young employee.

The incident

14-year-old maid was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad and a case was lodged by the parents of the girl at a local police station.

The wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her maid namely Rizwana after blaming her for stealing gold jewellery.

The family of the affected maid said that the girl was working as a servant at the civil judge’s house in Islamabad for six months and she was subjected to brutal torture by the civil judge’s wife. They added that the owners did not pay a single penny of salary to the girl.

Police said that more than 15 torture marks were found on the affected girl’s face and body. The seriously wounded maid was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors of the DHQ Hospital referred the girl to the Lahore Hospital for further treatment. Police said that the torture case will be lodged at a police station in Islamabad.