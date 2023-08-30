Minor siblings die after falling into uncovered manhole

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, minor siblings, a brother and her sister, died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Liaquatpur city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place in Shams Colony, a suburb of Liaquatpur city, wherein minor siblings died after falling into uncovered manhole.

The siblings – 8-year-old Muqaddas and 10-year-old Rehman – went out of their house to play but accidentally fell in the manhole and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, rescue officials reached the spot and received the bodies of the victims.

The victims’ family said that several complaints were filed with relevant authorities but all went unheard.

In a similar incident in August, a minor boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi’s Malir district.

The tragic incident took place at Memon Goth where the two-and-a-half year boy slipped into a sewer. According to his father Abdur Rehman, the deceased child was his only son.

The father and son were visiting the area to attend a function when they were met with the tragedy, according to a relative of the affected family.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad met Abdur Rehman and offered his condolences to him. He assured the victim’s father of taking strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.