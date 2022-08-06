‘Minus-Imran formula was proposed ahead of no-confidence’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umer has said that a ‘Minus Imran Khan’ formula was proposed to them 2,3 days before the motion of no-confidence but he rejected it, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader said that he was asked to submit three names for a possible replacement of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister including his own name.

He said, “I was asked to suggest three to replace Imran Khan.”

“Are you out of your senses,” he replied to the proposers. PTI is nothing without Imran Khan, he added.

He added that Imran Khan believes in impartial institutions, he appoints unbiased people rather than his touts. The story behind the appointment of the ECP Chief would be revealed with time, he added.

He added that if anyone thinks that they can benefit from appointing the new Army Chief then they have not read Pakistan’s history.

He added that Imran Khan himself told officials about the gifts he bought from the Toshakhana. The PTI declared everything he bought from the toshakhana in his tax returns, he added.

Asad Umer said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif took gifts from the toshakhana illegally.

They used to think that they will get into power and stay there, but the people of Pakistan proved that they are with Imran Khan. The government has not yet recovered from July 17 by-polls shock, he added

He added that they have filed a petition against the announcement of by-polls on nine PTI seats, and they are hopeful that the court would give a stay order on the by-polls.

Imran Khan would announce their future strategy in the upcoming public gathering in Islamabad. Their ultimate purpose is to hold fresh elections, he added.

He added that despite being no legal hindrance in holding separate elections, all assemblies should dissolve together and elections should be held together. They can sit and talk over issues if the government announces the date of elections, he added.

The PTI secretary added that there are no legal grounds to disqualify Imran Khan.

