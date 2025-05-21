Mir Hamza opens up on upcoming PSL 10 Eliminator against Qalandars

Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza has opened up on the side’s hotly anticipated Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The archrivals are set to face off in the high-stakes fixture on Thursday (May 22) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Ahead of the game, Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza said that the side would play the game without any pressure.

“Tomorrow’s game will be good. We’ll enjoy it. The whole of Pakistan is our home ground, so the pressure of home and away doesn’t affect us much,” he told reporters.

The Karachi Kings pacer added, “Lahore’s team is good, and they’ve been playing here consistently. But conditions might have changed now; the weather has shifted quite a bit.”

Mir Hamza maintained that both bowlers and batters will have to perform well in the knockout encounter.

“It’s an important match. Bowlers and batters both have to deliver,” he said.

Hamza, who suffered an injury scare during the PSL 10 clash against Peshawar Zalmi, declared himself fully fit ahead of the crucial fixture.

“I’m completely fit. Everyone had been asking about my fitness,” he said.

Despite an injury scare, the pacer featured in the game against Islamabad United, claiming one for 41 in his allocated four overs.

“I’ve played a game since returning from injury, and I’m feeling good. Lahore vs Karachi games are always exciting — both teams are major PSL rivals,” he said.

The Karachi Kings pacer also emphasised national selection, admitting that he is ready to grab the opportunity.

“Earlier, I used to worry about not being selected for the national team. But not anymore. Now the focus is on staying fit and being ready whenever the opportunity comes,” Mir Hamza said.

The pacer also praised Karachi Kings captain David Warner, saying that the team was getting deeper insight into the Australian mindset.

“David Warner is a big name in cricket. Sharing the dressing room with him gives us the chance to learn positive things. We’re also getting insight into the Australian mindset,” he concluded.