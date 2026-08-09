KARACHI: The kidnapping case registered at the Ferozabad Police Station in connection with the death of Mir Raza Ali has been converted into a murder case.

Raza had gone missing on July 28. The 25-year-old’s body was found a day later with a gunshot wound in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

The police have amended FIR No. 795/2026 registered at Ferozabad Police Station and added Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, pertaining to murder, according to SHO Ferozabad.

Police said the murder provisions were added to the case following the exhumation and the post-mortem report.

A new investigation team will conduct a fresh probe into the death of Mir Raza, police said.

Speaking to the media after receiving initial post-mortem report on Saturday, Jibran Nasir said they had no confidence in the investigation team comprising the AIG and SSP and would demand that the entire investigation team be replaced. He added that they would approach the court with their request.

Read more: Mir Raza Ali: New probe team to be formed in the case

The initial medical report

According to the initial medical report of Mir Raza, he sustained a gunshot wound to the back and also bore signs of torture on his body, sources revealed.

Officials said the forensic team has received responses to all 14 points raised during the examination. In light of these findings, the scope of the investigation is expected to be expanded further.

An eight-member medical board is currently finalizing the detailed report, while 17 samples collected during the exhumation have been preserved for further forensic analysis.