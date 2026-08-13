KARACHI, August 12: The investigation committee probing the murder of Mir Raza Ali will hold its second formal meeting tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the newly formed committee has so far held three sessions, including meetings involving committee officials.

The first meeting lasted more than five hours, while the second session, held yesterday evening, was attended only by members of the investigation committee.

Sources said the committee has so far studied the case in detail and recorded statements from officials of both the first and second investigation teams.

The committee also interviewed the SHO of Ferozabad police station and the former investigation officer.

Geo-fencing has also been carried out as part of the investigation, sources said.

The scope of the probe is expected to be expanded during the upcoming meeting, with statements of people linked to the case likely to be recorded.

Sources said the committee is expected to proceed with further interviews and statements after reviewing the findings of the meetings.

Earlier, investigators probing the murder of Mir Raza Ali prepared a list of 10 people who had allegedly lent money to the deceased and decided to question them, investigative sources said.

Sources said details of the individuals on the list and the loans given to Mir Raza have also been compiled.

According to sources, Mir Raza had allegedly borrowed more than Rs17.5 million from a person identified as Abid.

Another person, identified as Moni, had reportedly lent Rs500,000 to Mir Raza Ali, sources said.

Investigators have compiled details of loans exceeding Rs50 million taken by Mir Raza from the 10 individuals, according to sources.

The people on the list will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into Mir Raza’s murder.