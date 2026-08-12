KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has described the Mir Raza Ali case as an extremely tragic and distressing incident, saying that investigative lapses occurred at multiple levels.

Speaking about the investigation, the IGP said the police initially proceeded in the direction indicated by the medico-legal officer (MLO).

“The medico-legal officer initially guided us in a particular direction, and we proceeded accordingly,” Odho said.

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He acknowledged that mistakes were made by multiple parties during the investigation, including the MLO within the health department.

“Lapses do occur, but we take steps to rectify them,” IGP Javed Alam Odho said.

Read more: Father of Mir Raza Ali urges police to bring killers to justice

Odho said the newly constituted investigation committee had been instructed to examine the case with an open mind and consider all possible aspects of the investigation.

He clarified that no pressure had been placed on either the new investigation team or the previous team.

The Sindh police chief further assured that if anyone is found to have been involved in the Mir Raza case, no one will be spared and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Earlier, the father of Mir Raza Ali claimed that those involved in the killing of his son were “highly professional” and had deliberately lured Mir Raza Ali to a location before killing him.

“My son knew that the people I was going to meet were more powerful than the police station,” Mir Raza Ali’s father said, referring to the circumstances surrounding the incident, while exclusively talking to ARY News.

The family expressed confidence in the new police investigation team formed under the supervision of SSP Aamir Farooqi. The father said this was the first time the family felt that their concerns were being heard and that they had also been taken to the crime scene as part of the investigation.