KARACHI, August 2: A key CCTV footage has surfaced in the high-profile murder case of Mir Raza Ali, whose tortured body was found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-1, providing investigators with an important lead.

According to details obtained by ARY News, the footage was recovered from the DVR of a shop in Bahadurabad after police took the recording device into custody soon after the case was registered.

The CCTV footage was recorded on the day Mir Raza went missing and shows his movements around one to two hours before his disappearance.

In the video, Mir Raza can be seen entering his shop and opening a drawer, from which he takes out a holster containing a 30-bore pistol.

He is then seen leaving the shop while holding the holster before placing it inside a car that police believe he had rented.

Investigators are examining the footage as part of their efforts to trace Mir Raza’s final movements and establish the circumstances leading to his disappearance and subsequent murder.

Police believe the CCTV footage could prove to be a significant piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case.

Earlier, New details emerged in the murder investigation of businessman Mir Raza Ali.

According to police, the post-mortem report contradicted earlier claims that his body had been burned.

According to the post-mortem report, Mir Raza Ali received one bullet in the chest. The report states that the cause of death was hemorrhagic shock caused by excessive bleeding from the gunshot wound.

The police surgeon said the post-mortem examination found no evidence that the body had been burned, dismissing earlier reports suggesting that the suspects had attempted to destroy the victim’s identity by setting the body on fire. However, signs of decomposition were observed on the body.

Police officials said the investigation has been expanded in light of the post-mortem findings, with investigators re-examining all aspects of the case.