WATCH: ‘Miracle House’ remains safe from volcano eruption

A building has been dubbed “The Miracle House” after it remained safe from a volcano eruption in the Canary Islands.

The volcanic eruption took place at La Palma.

The captured images, posted on social media, show the building making a narrow escape from the wrath of the Cumbre Vieja volcano and its aftermath.

The house belonged to a Danish couple. They came to know about the house’s safety due to the pictures that were making rounds.

However, the remaining houses were not so lucky as they got razed down.

A different report mentioned that the authorities were aware of the disaster about to happen and 7,000 people were evacuated from their homes. There were no casualties and injuries reported as of this moment.

The speed of the travelling lava was approximately 2,300 ft per hour but it got decreased down to 13 ft. As it slowed down, the height saw an increase as it was last reported to be 50 ft tall.

A huge cloud of toxic ash drifted towards the mainland and jeopardised the island’s economically crucial banana crops.

Farmers near the town of Todoque raced to save as much as possible of their crop, piling their trucks high with sacks of the green bananas, on which many of the islanders depend for their livelihood.