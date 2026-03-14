Miraz’s run-out of Salman Ali Agha triggers sportsmanship debate

Mirpur: Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has responded to the controversy surrounding the run-out of Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha during the second ODI played on March 13.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 128 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in the rain-affected match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan’s Maaz Sadaqat was the standout performer, scoring a rapid 75 before claiming three wickets.

The controversial moment occurred on the fourth ball of the 39th over while Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan drove the ball back toward the bowler, and Miraz stopped it with his boot, leaving the ball near the non-striker’s end.

At that moment, Salman Ali Agha was outside his crease at the non-striker’s end. As the ball came to rest near his foot, Agha bent down to pick it up, apparently intending to hand it back to the bowler.

However, Miraz quickly moved in, collected the ball himself and executed an under-arm throw at the stumps, dislodging the bails while Agha was still outside his crease.

My words may offend some people, but it is completely baseless to criticize the Bangladesh for poor sportsmanship in this incident. First, learn the basic laws of cricket. If Salman Ali Agha had intended to return the ball, he would have walked back into his crease before doing… pic.twitter.com/qRHsBuzFIb — Fayyaz Shah (@RebelByThought) March 13, 2026

Agha was dismissed for 64 off 62 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

The Pakistan batter, visibly upset by the incident, exchanged words with Miraz before walking off the field in disbelief. The dismissal quickly sparked debate among players and fans regarding the spirit of the game.

Speaking after the match, Miraz defended his decision, saying he acted because the batter was outside his crease.

“He was away from the wicket, and I was just looking for the ball. If I missed it, he could have gone for a run. So that’s what I was thinking,” the 28-year-old said during the post-match presentation.

The incident triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many fans questioning the sportsmanship of the Bangladesh captain.

One user, Saad Kaiser, wrote on X: “Pakistan literally stood for the Bangladeshi team… More power to Salman Ali Agha. Bowlers with such a low-life mindset don’t last long. Cricket is a gentleman’s game and this was extremely low. Shame on the crowd that celebrated it. Zero sportsmanship.”

However, another user, Fayyaz Shah, defended Miraz, arguing that the dismissal was within the laws of cricket.

“First learn the basic laws of cricket. If Salman Ali Agha intended to return the ball, he should have stepped back inside his crease before doing so. The moment he remained outside his crease, the fielder was perfectly entitled to break the wicket and appeal for a run-out. It was a completely legal dismissal,” he wrote.