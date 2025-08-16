Mirha: Karachi girl loses life due to aerial firing on Independence Day

KARACHI: A six-year-old girl, critically injured by celebratory aerial firing on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, succumbed to her wounds on Saturday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The victim, identified as Mirha, a resident of Azizabad, was hit by a stray bullet during the celebrations. Her father, Waqas, said he received a call from home around 12:30 a.m. that Mirha had been injured by gunfire.

According to police, three suspects were arrested near Mirha’s residence for involvement in aerial firing. Law enforcement also recovered three 9mm pistols from their possession.

The seized weapons and bullet casings have been sent for forensic examination to determine from which weapon the fatal shot was fired.

Family members said the incident turned their Independence Day celebrations into mourning. “We only demand justice,” the grieving parents stated.

Police have assured the family that action will be taken once forensic results confirm the weapon used in the tragic incident.

It is pertinent to note here that during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi celebratory aerial firing claimed at least 5 lives and injured 82 people.

According to police, the incidents were reported across the city, with 30 injuries in East Zone, 43 in West Zone, and 12 in South Zone.

In separate incidents in Korangi and Lyari, elderly men died after being shot in the head and neck. Among the injured were 51 men, 24 women, six boys, and one girl.