Inter exams postponed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS: The Mirpurkhas Education Board has postponed intermediate examinations because of road closures in the region, causing delays in examinations.



The exams were scheduled to start from April 28, but now they will begin on May 5, according to Controller of Examinations Anwar Aleem Khanzada.

Students have been assured by the board that a revised schedule will be issued to adjust the changes.

This postponement is the result of the logistical challenges posed by the ongoing road obstructions, which have disturbed transportation and convenience for students and examination staff.

In recent times, the Mirpurkhas Education Board has had to face financial and administrative challenges, leading to delays in examinations.

According to the reports, the board has faced hardship with funding shortages, upsetting its ability to conduct exams efficiently.

Moreover, the board has previously been unsuccessful in conducting supplementary exams, leaving many students doubtful about their academic future.

This decision is not just to postpone the exams, but it will lead to delays in examinations, following the delays in results, and admissions to the universities.

The Mirpurkhas Education Board previously postponed exams too, with delays occurring due to financial problems and administrative inadequacies.

The board continues to face challenges in conducting examinations smoothly, raising concerns among students and educators.

Read More: Intermediate exams postponed for three weeks

Earlier, the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education postponed the inter exams that had been scheduled to start on April 22, 2025, due to unavoidable reasons.

According to the Chairman of the Balochistan Board, the intermediate exams were postponed for three weeks. Meanwhile, sources revealed that the examinations had been delayed following the teachers’ announcement to boycott the exams. In reaction to the postponement, students criticised the board’s decision, stating that it affected admissions into medical colleges in the following year.

In a separate development, matric examinations were postponed in North Waziristan due to security concerns.