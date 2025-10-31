Saim’s brilliance powers Pakistan to dominant win over South Africa

Salman Mirza’s early blows, followed by a four-fer by Faheen Ashraf helped Pakistan bowl out South Africa for just 110 in 19.2 overs in Lahore on Friday.

Mirza, who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi in the playing XI made an instant impact with the ball, as he removed South Africa’s top order pairing up with Naseem Shah.

Put into bat first, Mirza wreaked havoc with the new ball as he knocked out the previous match’s half-century Reeza Hendricks for a duck on the second ball of the match.

Naseem Shah from the other end also supported him well and removed Quinton de Kock for seven. As a result, the visitors were reduced to 12-2 in two overs.

Bowling his third over on trot, Salman, who had earlier dropped Matthew Breetzke (five) off Naseem Shah, repented his mistake by bowling the right-handed batter with a leg-cutter.

With South Africa reeling at 23/4 in 4.4 overs, Dewald Brevis attempted to launch a counterattack by going after the Pakistan pacers, but Faheem drew curtains on his blistering cameo in the eighth over with a short-pitched delivery.

Brevis remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a 16-ball 25, featuring three sixes.

The all-rounder then dismissed South Africa captain Donovan Ferreira (15) and George Linde in his next two overs, respectively, to strengthen Pakistan’s command.

Naseem added to South Africa’s woes in the 14th over by dismissing their all-rounder Corbin Bosch (11), caught behind.

Following the slump, lower-order batters Ottneil Baartman and Nandre Burger (nine) added valuable runs at the backend, putting together 19 runs for the ninth wicket until the latter was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the penultimate over.

Faheem was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan, dismissing four South African batters for just 23 runs in 3.2 overs, followed by Salman Mirza, who gave away just 14 runs in his four to pick up three wickets. Naseem Shah lent ample support with two scalps, while Abrar chipped in with one.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed