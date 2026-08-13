Mirzapur star Divyenndu reacts to Munna Bhaiya’s death

Indian actor Divyenndu has discussed the terrible demise of his beloved character, Munna Bhaiya, in Mirzapur.

The actor is set to reprise his iconic role in the upcoming film based on the popular series.

During the movie’s teaser launch, the 43-year-old actor stated that eliminating the character was a “mistake,” adding, “To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees.” He also joked about Munna Bhaiya’s reappearance, saying, “I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me.”

In the Season 2 finale of Mirzapur, Munna Bhaiya fights Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta, but Golu ultimately shoots him dead, ending the character’s journey in the show.

Speaking at the event, producer Farhan Akhtar addressed the immense popularity of the franchise, stating, “The viewers of this show—it is because of their love that this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released.

The Mirzapur film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.