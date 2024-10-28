‘Mirzapur The Film’ announced: Munna Bhaiya to return for big screen adaptation

Months after the latest season 3 of the popular Indian web series, the makers have now officially announced ‘Mirzapur The Film’, with the fan-favourite character of Divyendu Sharma – Munna Tripathi.

In a social media announcement on Monday morning, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the production banner of ‘Mirzapur’ confirmed the movie adaptation of the award-winning crime series, with acclaimed actors Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), Divyendu Sharma (Munna Tripathi) and Abhishek Banerjee (Compounder).

Along with a minute-and-a-half-long teaser of the film, the caption read, “Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. Mirzapur The Film, coming soon.”

According to the details, the title is written by the series creator Puneet Krishna, whereas, the direction is helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

‘Mirzapur The Film’ is set for theatrical release in 2026. However, after the 8-week exclusive run in cinemas, the title will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Notably, Amazon Prime’s crime series ‘Mirzapur’, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, follows the story of Akhandanand ‘Kaleen’ Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman, who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district, in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The launching season of the series premiered in November 2018, whereas, the makers returned with season 2 in October 2020. The 10-episodic latest season 3 of ‘Mirzapur’ was released in July this year, along with a bonus episode in the following month.

