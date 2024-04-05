Misbah reacts to Pakistan’s captaincy saga

Pakistan’s former captain and head coach Misbahul Haq reacted to the recent change in Pakistan’s T20I leadership, which saw Babar Azam replacing Shaheen Afridi as captain.

In a statement, Misbah expressed his concerns over the way the leadership is changed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PVB), describing it as an unpleasant process.

“The process of changing captain in Pakistan is extremely unpleasant and this affects the players and the team,” the former captain remarked while talking to media in Lahore.

The former head coach added that previously, Babar Azam was sacked as captain in the wrong way, and now the same has happened with Shaheen Afridi.

“Babar and Shaheen are our star players and my best wishes are with the team and I hope they perform well,” Misbah said.

Speaking on the vacant coach position in the national team, Misbah said that whosoever appointed on the position should be given ample time to prove himself.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially announced Babar Azam’s appointment as white-ball captain on its social media accounts.

“Babar Azam appointed as white-ball captain. Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team,” the PCB posted.

Babar Azam’s first assignment during his second tenure will be a five-match home T20I series against New Zealand, commencing on April 18 in Rawalpindi.