Misbah, Sarfaraz join Pakistan men's selection committee

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed changes to its national men’s selection committee, bringing former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed into the panel following the resignation of former elite umpire Aleem Dar.

The updated composition of the selection committee was reflected on the PCB’s official website, confirming a four-member panel that now includes Misbah, Sarfaraz, former fast bowler Aqib Javed and ex-Test batter Asad Shafiq.

Dar’s departure comes after a relatively brief stint as a selector, having been appointed to the role on October 11, 2024. His exit follows reports suggesting internal disagreements during recent selection discussions.

According to sources, the multiple-time ICC Umpire of the Year had grown frustrated with the dynamics of the selection meetings, where he reportedly felt sidelined in the decision-making process.

The former umpire is also understood to have opposed the inclusion of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan in Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sources further indicated that Dar had strongly backed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan during the discussions.

He reportedly argued that if the management was willing to persist with players going through inconsistent form, Rizwan deserved similar backing and opportunities.