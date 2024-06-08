Misbah slams ‘clueless’ Babar Azam after shocking loss against USA

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq slammed PCB and skipper Babar Azam over the team’s poor performance against USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking during a sports TV show, the former captain slammed PCB over change in white-ball captaincy and for not addressing the real problems after the team’s poor show in the 2023 World Cup

Pakistan were stunned on Thursday in Dallas as T20 World Cup debutants USA defeated them via Super Over in the Group A encounter.

Misbah has had enough of this shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/0SHLDFRETh — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) June 7, 2024

The loss left Pakistan’s T20 World Cup hope in tatters with the 2009 champions staring at a humiliating group-stage exit.

Speaking during TV show, the former coach lashes out at BaBar Azam over his “clueless” captaincy and zero game awareness.

“It was timid. The USA were dominating. We were waiting, thinking that help would come from above. No plan. Babar Azam said they were not able to execute their plans. There was no plan. When it came to handling the fast bowlers, we didn’t know who would bowl after the first over. Both Naseem and Amir were walking to take the run-up. So we did not have a plan for even 2 overs. They looked clueless,” Misbah-ul-Haq said in a television show.

“After the ODI World Cup 2023, there was a musical chair for the board chairman role, and then for captaincy. The problems that came out of the ODI World Cup, we were not able to settle them down. They have one in with the same batting order, the same spin bowling unit, same balance of the team, captaincy, and planning. The chronic problems resurfaced,” Misbah said while criticising PCB.

The Green shirts will face arch-rivals India on Sunday at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York.