Misbah-ul-Haq named Peshawar Zalmi batting coach for PSL 11

Peshawar Zalmi have named former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq as their new batting coach ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Misbah, 51, has played 75 Tests and 162 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 39 T20Is for Pakistan between 2001 and 2015.

As a captain, he led Pakistan in 151 matches, amassing 7392 runs at an average of 48.31 with eight centuries and 62 half-centuries to his name.

The franchise made the announcement on its social media handles.

“We are delighted to welcome the legendary @captainmisbahpk back to Peshawar Zalmi, this time as our Batting Coach for PSL11,” the caption wrote.

“A former Zalmi stalwart and one of Pakistan cricket’s most respected minds, Misbah-ul-Haq brings with him a wealth of experience, leadership, and deep tactical insight, ” it added.

It is worth mentioning that Misbah-ul-Haq led Islamabad United to success in the inaugural edition of the PSL in 2016.

Later on, he represented Peshawar Zalmi in 2018 edition of tournament where he played three matches for the franchise before hanging his boots from international cricket.

Earlier in the day, the franchise also strengthened the coaching staff with the inclusion of former all-rounders Azhar Mahmood and Ottis Gibson.

Ahead of the historic PSL 11 players’ auction on February 11, Peshawar Zalmi had already retained four players.

Babar Azam leads the retentions in the Platinum category with a fee of PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem (Diamond, PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad (Gold, PKR 28 million), and Ali Raza (Emerging, PKR 19.6 million).

The franchise had also signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz through a direct signing, but the player later pulled out ahead of the season.