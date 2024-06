QUETTA: Miscreants have blown up a 24-inch diameter Sui gas pipeline in Mach, resulting in a disruption of gas supply to various areas, including Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources from the Sui Southern Gas Company, the damage caused by the explosion has led to a complete suspension of gas supply.

The Sui Southern Gas Company has announced that repair work on the damaged pipeline will commence in the morning.