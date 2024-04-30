Miscreants storm school, set papers on fire in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Unknown miscreants stormed a school in North Waziristan and set solved examination papers on fire, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police sources, miscreants stormed a government higher secondary school in Mir Ali, North Waziristan district of KP, and burnt the solved examination papers of ninth and 10th standard.

The burnt papers were from 23 examination centres, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the peon of the school said as many as 12 miscreants stormed the school. Police have launched an investigation into the incident after registering an FIR.

Separately on December 30, 2023, miscreants set fire to a girls’ school in district Bannu’s Meryan Tehsil.

The overnight incident targeted the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kotka Mumbati Barakzai, which suffered significant damage. The school’s science lab was turned to ashes.

The miscreants stole solar panels and other items and vandalised the school’s boundary wall as well. They also wrote threatening graffiti near the main gate, warning of additional attacks if the school tried to resume classes.