‘Mismatched’ star Prajakta Koli ties the knot

Indian actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli, star of Netflix’s hit series ‘Mismatched’, has tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal.
Koli, who had kept her fans posted with glimpses of all her pre-wedding celebrations, turned to her Instagram handle last night, sharing the first pictures with her husband, officially as Mr & Mrs Khanal.
In the carousel post, shared simply with their wedding date, i.e. February 25, as the caption along with styling credits, the radiantly happy bride exuded her bridal glow in a golden lehenga by Indian couturier Anita Dongre, styled with pearl and gold jewellery, minimal makeup and her hair styled in loose curls. Her husband sported an all-ivory look in a sherwani and a matching turban.
Notably, Koli and Khanal have been in a relationship for several years, long before her rise to fame through YouTube and later as an actor. The couple announced their engagement in 2023.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prajakta Koli is one of the most popular and followed YouTubers in India. She made her acting debut with Netflix’s romance drama series ‘Mismatched’, co-starring Rohit Saraf, and went on to share the screen with Bollywood A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan among others, starring in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Neeyat’.
