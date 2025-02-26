‘Mismatched’ star Prajakta Koli ties the knot

Indian actor-YouTuber Prajakta Koli, star of Netflix’s hit series ‘Mismatched’, has tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal.

After a week-long wedding festivities in Karjat, Maharashtra, YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, or as she is best known, Mostly Sane, officially got married to her lawyer beau Vrishank Khanal, in a dreamy sundowner ceremony on Tuesday, she confirmed with the first pictures on social media.

Koli, who had kept her fans posted with glimpses of all her pre-wedding celebrations, turned to her Instagram handle last night, sharing the first pictures with her husband, officially as Mr & Mrs Khanal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

In the carousel post, shared simply with their wedding date, i.e. February 25, as the caption along with styling credits, the radiantly happy bride exuded her bridal glow in a golden lehenga by Indian couturier Anita Dongre, styled with pearl and gold jewellery, minimal makeup and her hair styled in loose curls. Her husband sported an all-ivory look in a sherwani and a matching turban.

Notably, Koli and Khanal have been in a relationship for several years, long before her rise to fame through YouTube and later as an actor. The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prajakta Koli is one of the most popular and followed YouTubers in India. She made her acting debut with Netflix’s romance drama series ‘Mismatched’, co-starring Rohit Saraf, and went on to share the screen with Bollywood A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Vidya Balan among others, starring in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Neeyat’.

