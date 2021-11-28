Misogyny is deep-seated in lawyer fraternity here, says Justice (r) Nasira

LAHORE: Famed Pakistani jurist Justice (r) Nasira Javid Iqbal said the men in the lawyer fraternity of Pakistan assume their authority and supremacy on the law and legal matters and act misogynistic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The female jurists are not yet accepted in the courtrooms as when they enter one, the male counterparts pour scorn on them asking “What are they doing here?”, she said.

Justice (r) Nasira said the male lawyers harass female lawyers which is the major reason women are discouraged from pursuing law. “There are innumerable instances of women in law enduing harassment from male lawyers.”

Separately, the retired woman jurist also suggested that in order to set our legal compass right and to find the right direction, the country needs more lawyers in politics.

In the absence of a true form of democracy the country cannot thrive, she added.

Imran Ismail dubs local gov’t amendment bill irresponsible, hurried

Separately today on the legislation, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail termed the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021 approved by the Sindh assembly, an act carried out irresponsibly and out of haste.

Some Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and other lawmakers called on me to mull over the outcome of such a bill, said Imran Ismail while talking to media today. It was binding on the Pakisan Peoples Party (PPP) to present the bill in the assembly and to get it approved diligently, he said.

Earlier, the governor also tweeted on the matter saying the bill contradicts article A-140 of the Constitution for it neither include the debate nor did it begin to address the objections raised on it.

