Missing doctor found dead in frozen pond on his property

In a shocking incident that went viral online a doctor who was reported missing in December, was found dead in a frozen pond on his property.

The psychiatrist who was identified as Bolek Payan hailing from Michigan was seen leaving Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson on December 22 but the Investigators saw him leaving his home on foot on security video.

The body of missing psychiatrist was found beneath the ice in a pond on December 27. The autopsy report of Bolek stated that the cause of death was drowning, with contributing causes of hypothermia and ketamine intoxication but the manner of death was accidental.

According to details, ketamine is used to treat resistant depression and is “a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects.”

