Missing eight-year-old found alive from trapped sewer

A boy who disappeared over a week ago was found alive from a drain just 20 minutes away from his parents’ house.

A foreign news agency reported that Joe, whose surname was not released, went missing on June 17. The police launched a search for the boy.

A passer-by heard a sound from inside the drain and informed the authorities. They lifted the cover and pulled him out.

The police spokesperson Stephan Klatte said the boy is recovering from hypothermia. He said their job is to look into the matter.

“Our job is to find out how Joe got into the sewer hole,” he said as quoted in the report. “I’m very impressed by the great commitment over the past few days.

“I would like to thank all the full-time and voluntary workers and people who did everything with empathy and a high level of personal commitment – until late at night – to find a missing child. Everyone can be proud.”

Police chief Johann Kuehme said the boy’s well-being was more important.

“The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands – we can all breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

He said: “Not only were many police officers from a wide variety of police departments across the country involved in the search efforts over the past few days, but many police officers also volunteered in their free time to support the search for Joe.”

