Missing girl reunited with parents after four months in Karachi

In a heartwarming turn of events, a young girl who went missing from the ‘Itwar’ Bazaar in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar has been reunited with her parents after four months, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the girl had gone missing in December last year after she got separated from her parents at the busy Sunday market.

Despite exhaustive searches, the family was unable to locate her.

Police officials confirmed that a case had been registered at Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station regarding the girl’s disappearance.

Reportedly, after she got lost at the market, a family took her in and tried to locate her parents for several months.

However, failing to trace her family, they eventually handed the child over to the Edhi Centre last month in March.

The Edhi staff then contacted the parents and successfully reunited the child with them.

Police stated that they were informed by the Edhi Centre about the child’s presence, following which the girl was safely handed over to her family.

Authorities have once again urged parents visiting crowded marketplaces to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their children to prevent such incidents.